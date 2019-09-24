SPORTS
We Are Committed To Growing Young Sporting Talents For Nigeria — Minister
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, has expressed the ministry’s commitment to discover and develop young sporting talents for the country.
Ms Ngozi Obiechina of the Press and Publication Unit of the ministry made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.
She stated that Dare made the ministry’s position known during reception in his honour by 1991 set of Faculty of Arts and Social Science, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.
She added that the minister made it clear that “sports is a major business and there is the need to groom and nurture young talents that will be able to make the country proud in future.”
She quoted him as saying “I will ensure that the ministry runs programes that will lift our youths out of unemployment.
“I will also ensure that the ministry attains new height of glory never seen before.”
He promised to perform exceptionally well in his role as minister to justify the confidence reposed in him by President Muhammadu Buhari. (NAN)
MOST READ
Edojobs Set To Train 150 On Production Of Natural Skincare Products
World Bank, Governors’ Forum Hail Ekiti Over Development
Patronise Renovated Healthcare Center, Bagudu Tasks Community
Flooding: Edo Govt Desilts Drains, Reactivates Re-Injection Ponds
Ihedioha, FIDA Partner To End Violence Against Women In Imo
I’m Impressed With Facilities At NITT Zaria, Says Amaechi
Police Open Accountable Units In Abuja Stations
MOST POPULAR
- COLUMNS14 hours ago
The Truth About The So-Called Xenophobia In South Africa
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Senators Divided Over Border Closure
- CRIME24 hours ago
Mobile Money Agent In Police Net For Raping Colleague To Death In Ogun
- NEWS12 hours ago
Teachers’ Recruitment: Applicants Will Write Examination -Wike
- METRO7 hours ago
Housewife Drags Husband To Court For Allegedly Refusing To Pray
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
I’m Ready To Waive Immunity And Clear My Name – Osinbajo
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
FG Targets N7.72trn Revenue To Fund N9.12trn 2020 Budget
- AFRICA22 hours ago
Dokubo, Kagame, Others Bag Africa Sustainable Development Award