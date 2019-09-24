We Are Committed To Growing Young Sporting Talents For Nigeria — Minister

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, has expressed the ministry’s commitment to discover and develop young sporting talents for the country.

Ms Ngozi Obiechina of the Press and Publication Unit of the ministry made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

She stated that Dare made the ministry’s position known during reception in his honour by 1991 set of Faculty of Arts and Social Science, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

She added that the minister made it clear that “sports is a major business and there is the need to groom and nurture young talents that will be able to make the country proud in future.”

She quoted him as saying “I will ensure that the ministry runs programes that will lift our youths out of unemployment.

“I will also ensure that the ministry attains new height of glory never seen before.”

He promised to perform exceptionally well in his role as minister to justify the confidence reposed in him by President Muhammadu Buhari. (NAN)