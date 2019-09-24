Zamfara Raises The Alarm Over Alleged Planned Attack

Zamfara State government has raised the alarm that some disgruntled politicians have perfected plans to destabilise the state.

Addressing journalists in Gusau, Zamfara state capital, Director-general of Press Affairs, Yusuf Idris said from credible intelligence that the state government gathered that the politicians are collaborating with dispersed elements of Boko haram, to launch series of attacks on innocent and peace loving people in the State.

He stated that, the intelligence report, revealed that seven local government areas were targetted for the attack.

“The targeted local governments are Gusau which doubles as the state capital, Tsafe, Talata Mafara, Anka, Zurmi, Maru and Maradun. The strategic places targeted are Gusau central mosque and Gusau mammy market where soft targets are known to gather both at day and night”, he added.

According to him, two prominent personalities in the the state were also targeted for elimination should this dastardly act succeed.

The governor’s spokesperson said the Boko Haram elements, were said to have been recruited from far and wide to carry out these heinous acts slated for Monday 23rd September to 25th October 2019.