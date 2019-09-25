WORLD
Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Wins ‘Alternative Nobel Prize’
Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg has been named as one of four winners of an award often called “the alternative Nobel prize.”
Thunberg was lauded “for inspiring and amplifying political demands for urgent climate action reflecting scientific facts,” the Stockholm-based Right Livelihood Award Foundation said.
In Aug. 2018, the 16-year-old began a “school strike” outside the Swedish parliament that inspired a youth-led movement that has staged climate strikes across the globe under the slogan Fridays for Future.
The Stockholm-based Right Livelihood Award Foundation said the jury considered 142 candidates from 59 different countries this year. (NAN)
