NAF Destroys Terrorists’ Camp In Borno

Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said it attack aircraft has destroyed a Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) Camp at Abulam, a settlement on the fringes of the Allagarno Forest, in Borno State.

The director of Public Relations and Information Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola in a statement said the operation was executed on 22 September 2019 after series of Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions revealed that some buildings within the settlement were being used by the terrorists to store their supplies and other resources.

He said the ATF therefore dispatched helicopter gunships and ground attack aircraft to engage the location in successive strikes, scoring devastating hits on the target area leading to destruction of several of the buildings and neutralization of their BHT occupants.

He restated that the NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the Northeast.