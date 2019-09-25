Support FG In Assets Creation, CBN Tells Banks

The Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, yesterday asked Deposit Money Banks in Nigeria to support the federal government in asset creation.He called upon the commercial banks to upscale their operational landscape by building capacity and digital skills to fit into future banking system that is capable of creating jobs for the teaming Nigerian workforce. Mr. Emefiele made the remarks at the 12th banking and finance annual conference in Abuja. The conference has the theme: the Future of the Nigerian Banking Industry.

The conference marks the 125th anniversary of the emergence of banking in Nigeria. “We must support the government in creating jobs for the teaming population. That’s why we employ banks to ensure that idle assets, idle liquidity are transferred to asset creation,” Deputy Governor, Economic Policy Directorate of CBN, Joseph Nnana who represented Emefiele at the event said yesterday.

“Today, the central bank is calling on the banking system to be alive to its responsibility. We cannot proceed with an economy without banks. Neither can we conceive banks without an economy. The days of arm chair banking, playing in the treasury bills space are right behind us. He highlighted some of the recent initiatives of the apex bank including, its policy on loan to liquidity ratio, to say that the CBN is bullish and we have taken our responsibility very seriously.

“As Nigerians, the future of our country is in our hands. And that future must be defined by the banking industry. Without money, we go nowhere; in any economy in the world, with money, we can go places – provided the managers of this money are anxious to do well for the economy. And I know we shall do well for this country,” Nnana said, adding that the CBN has de-risked the banks.Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who was the special guest of honour at the event said the financial services sector now has to redefine itself, challenge itself to partner with the public sector and players in the capital market to reap the immense benefits that await the nation’s economy and its people in these changing times, especially with regard to African Continental Free Trade Area.

“We must jointly think through how to really lend to the SMEs and the entire real sector; how to deepen capital market and financial mediation; how to partner in developing our mortgage market, what we need to do to deepen consumer credit; lending to agriculture,” he said, while urging the banking sector to pay attention to the negotiations around implementation of AfCTA and to participate in the entire process.

Dr. Nnana who said the time of Non-Performing Loans is over, said the judiciary has a role to play to strengthen the CBN reforms, while calling the judiciary to “assist us in this regard.” On his part, president/chairman of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, Uche Olowu said financial institutions must reimagine banking itself in the contest of our daily lives, our routines, our needs, our desire and the impact on our future.

Noting that the world is in a new digital era where people are spending more time than ever on their mobile devices and customers do no longer visit bank branches to perform transactions, Olowu said the landscape will now be far more competitive, efficient and innovative in the delivery of customers’ experience. “Consequently, we must embed, finance infrastructure into the nation’s payment system as we put the customer in control and the heart of our business model through democratizing access to data. We must transform financial services by creating value. The scale of change requires a broader and strategic system of structure. Incumbent banks therefore, should step up their strategic responses,” he stated, adding that his administration will try to build an ecosystem that supports growth of knowledge, building capacity and digital skills, re-asses the skills needed for the future and upscale them.