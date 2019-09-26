Housewife Drags Husband To Court For Allegedly Refusing To Pray

A housewife, Shamsiyya Dikko, on Thursday begged a Sharia court l sitting at Rigasa, Kaduna to dissolve her marriage with Aminu Umar, over his refusal to pray.

The complainant who resides at Rigasa, also prayed for divorce on grounds that Umar was an alleged drug addict who has refused to provide for his family.

”I have been living with my parents for nine months due to my husband’s behaviour. He has not visited me even once to apologise for his actions,” she told the court.

On his part, Umar denied the allegations against him saying he only smokes cigarette.

Umar told the court that he was still in love with his wife.

He said that he had made efforts to resolve the problems and has met with his in-laws after his wife left his house in order for her to return to her matrimonial home but she refused.

He prayed court to give him more time to try and reconcile with his wife.

After listening to the parties, the Judge, Malam Dahiru Bamalli, ordered the couple to work towards saving their marriage.

Bamalli, however, ordered them to produce their their parents or guardians in court if the reconciliation was not successful.

He adjourned the matter until Dec. 18, for report on reconciliation or for divorce proceedings to begin. (NAN)