NEWS
RTEAN Elects New National President
Comrade Musa Mohammed has been elected new National President of Road Transport Employers of Nigeria (RTEAN). That was the outcome of a meeting of the members of the National Executive Council of the association held yesterday in Lagos.
Delegates of the association drawn from various states of the federation attended the meeting held at the association’s office.
In his acceptance speech, the new President commended members of the association for giving him the opportunity to serve. He enjoined all the state chairmen, secretaries and other national leaders in attendance to go about their normal business peacefully.
Regarding the alleged Industrial Arbitration Court Order that the status quo should remain in the association pending outcome of the case instituted by former president of the association, Comrade Osakpanwan Eriyo, Mohammed said that the association has not been served with any court order.
He disclosed further that the association’s next executive council meeting is expected to hold in any part of the country in the next one month.
In his own remarks chairman Imo State chapter of the association, comrade Augustine Oluibo said the emergence of a new president was long overdue. According to him, the former president was given the opportunity to lead but he lost it.
Chairman of Ebonyi State, Comrade Sunday Umahi expressed joy over the new development adding that the association has been stagnant for the past 13 months.
