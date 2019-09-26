World Contraception Day: LASG Urged On Timely Release Of FP Budget

With about N87,935,800 allocated for Family Planning (FP) activities in Lagos state 2019 budget, stakeholders have called on the Lagos state government to ensure timely release of the funds.

It would be recalled that N189,654,800 was allocated for reproductive health of which N87,935,800 was allocated for the implementation of FP activities in Lagos state.

With third quarter almost over, stakeholders who spoke with LEADERSHIP at the World Contraception Day, 2019 Media Dialogue, organised by Pathfinder International, have called on the Lagos state government to release the fund so as to tackle the myriads of challenges that come with unplanned pregnancies.

Chairman, Public Health Sustainable Advocacy Initiative (PHSAI), Mr Ayo Adebusoye, said the Lagos state Contraceptive Prevalence Rate (CPR) target of increasing FP uptake from 48 to 74 per cent, by 2018, would have saved an additional 657 mothers’ and 8,500 children lives by 2018.

In addition, Lagos state would have saved an additional N3.5 billion (approx. $10 million) in direct healthcare expenses by 2018, says Adebusoye, adding that these achievable targets will not be possible without eliminating current barriers to FP method, choice and use, of which a major barrier is the out-of-pocket cost of consumables, especially at the grassroots level.

“Out-of-pocket cost of consumables has deprived many women from taking up FP method, leading to uncontrolled and unplanned population we are witnessing. We are seeing increasing poverty level, increased child and maternal mortality among others.

“So, we actually need to reduce the costs of mothers and children dying just because of barriers to FP method, hence, we need policymakers to listen to these cries for the implementation of FP policies which are already in place.

“There is also the need for increased investment in FP and prompt release of fund, as just 1 dollar investment in FP can give over 12 times the cost savings through taking care of the child and the mother during delivery and post-delivery care,’’ Adebusoye said.

In the same vein, state coordinator, Life Planning for Adolescents and Youths (LPAY), Abiodun Ajayi, said over the years, Lagos state has taken bold steps to increase young people’s access to youth friendly Sexual Reproductive Health (SRH) services.

“Lagos State appears to have made some progress in its response to adolescent reproductive health with an allocation of N29,840,000 in the 2019 budget which provides for the establishment of four Youth Friendly Centres at higher institutions across the state; follow up visits to rape victims and physical abuse.

“Maintenance of Hello Lagos Centers; termly mentoring sessions on safe Sex Education to Students in public secondary schools and provision of incentives (e.g. Sanitary pads, game tools, etc.) for student in secondary schools,” he added.

Despite this promising development, Ajayi said Adolescent and Youth SRH response is still largely donor dependent, adding that there is an urgent need to increase discussion around adolescents and youth SRH/FP issues at all levels and then increase funding to sufficiently meet the SRH/FP need of the high risk sexual behavior of these rapidly growing young population.