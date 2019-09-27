9 Prostitutes, 5 Hoodlums Nabbed With Hard Drugs In Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Enforcement Unit (Taskforce) have nabbed prostitutes and five hoodlums with hard drugs inside brothels during a raid around Mile 2 areas of the state.

Chairman of the agency, Olayinka Egbeyemi, a Chief Superintendent of Police said they arrested five notorious miscreants and nine prostitutes with illicit drugs.

He said the raid became imperative following complaints that criminal activities around Mile 2 towards Festac were perpetrated by miscreants who reside in the brothels.

Egbeyemi, disclosed that the brothel had previously been demolished by the agency during the clearing of illegal structures, shanties and containerized shops from Eric Moore Road down to Trade Fair axis.

According to him, “It was disheartening seeing that the demolished brothel had been re-built by the owner after it was demolished for illegal construction on road setbacks.

“The last time we demolished the illegal brothel, those miscreants taking refuge there at night attacked our officers with dangerous weapons.

He stated that the brothel is noted for harbouring criminals who rob unsuspecting members of the public of their valuables and also serves as an outlet for the sales of illegal drugs such Indian hemp, Tramadol and other sex enhancement drugs, especially to underage children.

The Chairman maintained that the present administration would not fold its arms and allow miscreants to make life difficult for law-abiding citizens.

He however, confirmed that the illegal brothel was again demolished by the agency.

“While assuring members of the public that the Agency and other security agencies would not rest on their oars”

Egbeyemi declared that all those arrested would be charged to court in compliance with the directive of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu.