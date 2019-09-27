About 5,000 members of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) on Thursday participated in the annual ‘ANAN Walk for Nation Building’ in Abuja, as the association decided to embark on assessment of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) for public sector accountability.

Leading the members during the Walk was the president of ANAN, Professor Muhammad Mainoma, who also informed that the association had constituted a seven-man committee to assess the MDAs.

Mainoma said that the theme of the 24th Annual Conference of the association which ended on Thursday was “Nation Building & Sustainable Growth: Challenges and Prospects’’.

He recalled that ANAN started the concept of “Whistle Blowing‘’ several years ago, saying that the association discovered that it must now put a system in place to monitor and assess MDAs.

According to him, “We have set up a committee to rank MDAs in order of performance in a bid to check corruption. We are committed to the fight against corruption and we want people to run away from it. Ours is to build a nation devoid of corruption.

“The kind of mechanism we are developing in our association is Controlled mechanism. In nation building, bench marking is very essential and this is a basic pillar of the ANAN conference. You cannot build a nation if you do not have love for the nation.”