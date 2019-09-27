Combat Proficiency Training Aims To Prepare Mid Career Officers – Brig Gen Omoniyi

The Coordinator Nigerian Army Peace Keeping Operations Centre Brigadier General Lukman Omoniyi said the Army Headquarters Garrison Combat Proficiency exercise aims to prepare mid career officers for contemporary and future security challenges.

Brig Gen Omoniyi stated this yesterday at the closing ceremony of the 2019 AHQ Garrison Combat Proficiency Competition at the 7 Guards Obstacle Crossing ground.

He said the training will go a long way in ensuring professionalism in the N Army in the face of fluid security challenges faced in the country.

He said the training which targets mid career officers is a good development to help prepare them adequately for the future tasks ahead.

He charged the participants to imbibe the culture of regular training for them to adequately tackle emerging security challenges as the nations looks up to the Army.

In his welcome remarks,the Chief of Staff Army Headquarters Garrison Brig Gen Hilary Mabeokwu said the programme was three days exercise was designed to train mid career officers within the Federal Capital Territory for them to be Proficient and effective in the discharge of their constitutional duties.

The teams he gave as A comprising officers from the ranks of lieutenant to major from units and formations under Garrison and team B comprising officers from units and formations under Army Headquarters.

The officers competed in map reading,weapons handling and obstacle crossing.

LEADERSHIP reports that team A emerged winner with 550 points while team B came second.