Inside Nigeria’s First Greenhouse

The successful introduction, development and management of Nigeria’s first greenhouse located in Edo State, shows that the technology is capable of meeting the ever-growing demand for agricultural needs in the country, PATRICK OCHOGA, writes.

It is true that most Nigerians do not know what a greenhouse farm is or how it looks. But a 15-minute drive from Benin City centre will no doubt, leave a lasting memory in the heart of any first-time visitor. The foliage and lush of crops arranged in beautiful columns and lining the road on both sides, can only present the picture of a society going through what many would describe as scientific and technological advancement in the Nigerian agricultural sector.

Technical advanced indoor farming continues to gain traction and at the moment, this kind of farming is metamorphosing as one of the modern innovative solutions for agriculture and food security across the globe. Of course, 26 six hectares of well-tended land, 14 greenhouses together with the adoption of ‘Hydroponic Technology,’ was all that was needed by Wells Hosa, to produce what Nigerians did not realise they patronise from some of the biggest supermarkets in the country today.

It was the curiosity to quell the appetite of this reporter who has heard so much about greenhouse farming – an adventure that would not only afford him the opportunity to explore a man-made agro haven but also learn more of modern innovations in agriculture, that took him to the Well Hosa Greenhouse Farm yard in Edo State.

Heading for the location of the farm as early as 8: 00am, was so that nothing would be missed of all the daily routine which includes technical and sanitary rituals in the greenhouse farm, for that day. At the entrance, security men at the gate are seen monitoring vehicles, both private and official, coming into the settlement to ensure that their tyres are properly sanitised before they go in. It was an unfamiliar scene to behold and a clear measure of the level of sanitary and hygienic culture adopted in the farm. This strict adherence to the practice has helped in checking the control of diseases in the farm, even as other workers are sighted from a distance and around, clearing every extraneous object within.

While this is going on, some other workers at the farm are also seen tending to the farm while other are seen with mini-harvest trucks picking tomatoes and other crops in baskets to be transported to the warehouse where they are sorted. The environment is that of a well organised setting that throws such question as to if the Nigeria society was so organised, the progress the country would have attained within a space of time like what has been achieved here one year after would be remarkable.

One year after the successful harvest of quality agricultural produces by the Wells Hosa green house farm located in Benin City, Edo State, the 26 hectare farm with 14 green houses for various fruits and crop appear to be one of the leading greenhouse farms in Nigeria.

The farm, which currently grows different varieties of fruits and vegetables including roma, cherry and beef tomatoes, bell pepper, habanero pepper and cucumber, has displayed the potential of feeding a section of the society.

The success recorded so far, is a milestone. The success of the greenhouse and the harvest was made possible with the careful adoption of hydroponic technology for growing plants in a controlled environment using mineral nutrient solutions in water without any soil.

In line with the agro-allied company’s vision of deploying technology in achieving quality agro-produce, the farm ensures that state of the art facilities are implored to achieve high yield of crops for local and foreign market.

According to the general manager of the multi-million-naira farm, Engineer Franklin Owegie, who conducted Leadership Friday on a tour of the farm, avoiding diseases or pest affecting the plants proper sterilisation is often carried out to gain access to the green houses.

He noted that the computerised irrigation, fertilization and pest control, is important to achieve optimal plant growth and high yield, as compared to traditional open field method of production.

“This is the first successful hydroponic green house in Nigeria. It has been working since August last year and we are still expanding. For us, this is like a pilot project. We harvest twice a week, there is no scare season, it is an all year-round harvest.

“Instead of using natural ground where you have all the challenges rather, we are growing crops with all the nutrients and giving it all the fertilizer required.

“All we are doing is creating a control environment to have a better yield. The plant doesn’t have to interact with the soil to avoid all the diseases. With this, we have high yield, we harvest all year round and that is one of the advantages. It is expensive but however, greenhouse farming can meet the food need of Nigerians.

“The good thing is that whatever you are planting you are surely going to meet the food needs of the people, it is just like investing in solar energy which has high investment but at the end of the day, you get your return on investment.

“Our nutrition solution centre is equipped with modern gadget where the mixture of nutrients is done. The fertilizer centre is also where the PH of the nutrition solution mixture is done.’’

He said the massive investment by its chairman, Capt Hosa Okunbo, has not only impacted positively in the agro-allied sector in the state but has also provided over 120 jobs for people of the state.

There are however, some challenges that must be faced when dealing with green house farming. For instance, the recent ban by the federal government on the importation of fertilizer and needed chemicals is one major challenge that stakeholders in the agro sector have had to deal with. These farmers are also calling for the renewal of import permit by the concerned government agencies.

The managing director, of Wells Farms, Bright Okunbo, said though the story has been successful so far, the government should continue to put policies that make farming more attractive to stakeholders in the sector, in place.

“As company, it has been a successful journey. Though, with some hiccup here and there which is part of the learning curves and process. However, we have been able to prove that having high tech green house is possible and it is working here in Nigeria and we are bringing out the best quality of produce that can be compared with any greenhouse farm in the world. In the last one year, we have learnt what not to do and improved and also how to become a better company in this period.

“However, the most challenges we have had to face in the past one year is getting the right input when it comes to getting the right chemicals and fertilizers at the right time and from the right sources. When we started the farm, we got NAFDAC approval to import fertilizer and end users certificate to be able to import the kind of fertilizer we need which is basically one of our major input for our irrigation system.

“Even though it took a lot of process to have that done to import within the one year period, the license is valid but with the new ban on fertilizer and even most of the inorganic fertilizers are not available in Nigeria, it’s our major challenges and without those chemicals and fertilizers we will not be able to operate and there is no substitute for it.

“I cannot use organic fertilizer to run this hydroponic farm because in the first place, the crops are not planted on the soil. I have to introduce every macro, micro nutrient in the right quantity so if I do not have all of these available, I will not be able to operate.

“As it stands, I have no alternative to the problem. There just has to be a way to either have a company that produces these fertilizers in Nigeria or something.

“I’m just hoping that this will last for a short time before government can look at ways we can access them so that pioneers like us can have access to the inputs that we need.’’

On the possible way forward, the farmer said he is engaging all relevant government agency to come to the aid of greenhouse farmers.

“We have started talking to the relevant authorities and we are looking at the alternatives to get out of this predicament. I am however optimistic that government will do something urgently because we are not the only greenhouse farm in Nigeria affected by this. I think they need to protect this especially as one of the non-oil sector that contributes to the nation’s development. I don’t think government will want greenhouse technology to pull out of business in Nigeria.”

He pointed out that in terms of policy making, the Nigeria Export Promotion Council, NEPC, has been very supportive in generating foreign exchange adding policy that allows favourable foreign exchange.

Going further, the managing director of the farm said it intends to replicate more greenhouse farms in the other geo-political zones in the Country.