Niger Seeks Immediate Takeoff Of HYPPADEC

Niger State government has sought for the immediate take off of Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) to cushion the hardship of those suffering from some ecological problems as a result of the hydro dams.

The secretary to the state government (SSG) Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane made the disclosure at a roundtable with the stakeholders on HYPPADEC held at the conference hall of his office in Minna yesterday.

Ahmed Matane further explained that the establishment of the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission would cushion the hardship being experienced by communities living at the banks of River Niger as a result of discharge from the hydroelectric dams.

The SSG said the affected states were facing untold hardship as a result of the non-establishment of the commission, hence the need for the realization of the commission with a view to ameliorating the sufferings of the people living within the upstream and downstream communities of the hydroelectric dams.

According to the SSG, the roundtable will address the developmental challenges facing communities downstream the dams as well as discuss the establishment of the HYPPADEC.

Ahmed Matane implored the stakeholders to be committed towards eventual take off of the commission with a view to curbing the ecological menace arising from the operations of the hydroelectric dams in the country.

It would be recalled that the Bill establishing the Commission was assented by the former President, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan on 27th August, 2010. Since then no concrete action has been taken to constitute the Governing Council and appoint a management team for the takeoff of the commission despite the fact that an office complex to serve as headquarters of the commission was provided by the Niger State government.

In a related development, the Secretary to the State Government, Ahmed Ibrahim Matane has commended Mainstream Energy Solutions Limited for the recovery of additional megawatts in the country, which will no doubt add value to the power output from the company.

Ahmed Matane made the commendation while fielding questions from newsmen at the 2019 Power Sector Roundtable held at the Kainji Hydro Power Plant, recently.

The SSG expressed optimism that the roundtable will address the inefficiency in power generation, transmission, distribution and consumption.