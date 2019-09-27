Nigeria Lost $157.5bn To Illicit Financial Flows In 9 Years – PMB

President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed that Nigeria lost $157.5 billion to illicit financial flows between 2003 and 2012. The figure, he said, was contained in the 2014 Global Financial Integrity Report.

In his address to the high level “National Side-Event” organised by the African Union Development Agency, New Partnership for Africa Development (AUDA-NEPAD), and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday in New York, Buhari said that such massive loss of assets, had caused the dearth of resources to fund public services or to alleviate poverty in the country.

The president, who spoke on the margins of the 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) under the theme: “Promotion of International Cooperation to Combat Illicit Financial Flows and Strengthen Good Practices on Assets Recovery and Return to Foster Sustainable Development,” stated that “this is why, as Africans, we have no choice but to break the back of corruption.”

While identifying lack of sufficient capital and corruption as major impediments to the socioeconomic development of Africa, the president declared that it was against this backdrop that his administration had vowed to win the war against corruption.

Buhari, according to a statement released yesterday in Abuja by his media aide, Femi Adesina, said that “we will give all it takes to ensure there is no hiding place for purveyors of corrupt practices who are truly the enemies of the people.”

On the need to strengthen good practices on asset recovery and return, President Buhari said that “in the last five years, our government has made significant progress to curb corruption; we have recovered millions of dollars stolen from our country.”

He noted, however, that “there are still a lot of other funds that are stuck in foreign bank accounts due to international laws, different jurisdictions and justice systems that make it difficult for repatriation.”

In the address, Buhari described illicit financial flows as the “illegal movement of funds from one country to another” and lamented that “these illicit flows deplete Africa’s internally generated revenues, foreign exchange earnings, reduce tax revenues, drain natural resources, facilitate corruption and stunt private sector development.”

Citing tax avoidance as another form of illicit financial flow, he quoted the Tax Justice Network and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to have estimated over $200 billion per year as being lost by developing countries when multinational enterprises do not pay taxes in the countries where they made the profit.

“This amount is significantly higher than the annual development aid received by these countries which are estimated to be about $143 billion,” he added.

Commending the organisers of the meeting designed to find “pragmatic ways to promote international cooperation to combat illicit financial flows and strengthen good practices on asset recovery and return, as an arm of sustainable development policies in Africa,” Buhari lauded their “shared commitment to root out corruption from our continent.”

Buhari said: “I am motivated by the belief that, if we join hands, we can bequeath to our children an Africa that is not defined by corruption.

As he emphasised the imperative of international cooperation towards stemming the incidence of illegal financial flows, the president said that any lasting solution to the above challenges would require international cooperation and coordination of African countries and their international counterparts.

He continued: “This is one reason why the Nigerian government supports this initiative of AUDA/NEPAD and remains committed until we ensure that there are no safe-havens for stolen assets from Africa.”

On the possible outcome of the meeting, the Nigerian leader said that “I have high expectations for this meeting. At the end of the deliberations, I expect other African leaders to see the pragmatic ideas on how to strengthen our anti-corruption institutions to reduce or effectively eliminate illicit financial flows.

“We need ideas on how to return the stolen assets to their countries of origin. We also need strategies on how to plug the loopholes that enable companies to avoid paying commensurate taxes in their countries of operations. You should deliberate on practical ideas to enhance global acceptable assets tracing and freezing, and boost the recovery governance framework.”

The meeting was attended by the presidents of Zambia and Ethiopia.