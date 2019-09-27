Robbers Attack Bank, Kill 1 Policeman In Ekiti

A policeman was, yesterday, killed as dare devil armed robbers stormed and attacked a second generation bank in Ise Ekiti, headquarters of Ise/Orun local government area of Ekiti State.

The robbers, who carted away millions of Naira, were said to have forcefully gained entry into banking hall with the aid of dynamite.

It was gathered, that they came in two vehicles and entered the town through Ikere road for the operation, which lasted for over 25 minutes.

To create awareness of their arrival and to scare those within the vicinity of the bank, the robbers, according to a source, when they were close to the town, shot sporadically into the air.

The source said the robbers must have acted on information as some money had been brought to the bank earlier in the day

The police public relations officer, Ekiti Command, Caleb Ikechukwu, a deputy superintendent of police, who confirmed the robbers’ attack on the bank, said a policeman was killed in the process.

“I can confirm to you that a bank was robbed at Ise Ekiti this afternoon where a policeman was killed.

“The robbers broke the security door with explosive material, precisely dynamite, and gained entry into the banking hall.

“Our men are on their trail and we shall ensure that none of them escapes. Members of the public should go about their normal duties and be rest assured that we are ready to protect their lives and property at all times”, the police spokesman stated.