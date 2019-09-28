Court Orders Final Forfeiture of Assets Linked To Oyo-Ita

Justice Folashade Ogunbanjo-Giwa of the Federal High Court, Abuja on Thursday ordered the permanent forfeiture of some assets linked to the suspended head of service of the federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita.

The properties were said to have been returned by a suspect allegedly connected to Oyo-Ita.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) through its counsel, M. S. Abubakar, filed an application for the permanent forfeiture of the properties.

Oyo-Ita, being accused of corruption and breach of trust, is currently under indefinite suspension pending the outcome of the investigation of the allegations.

Abubakar informed the court that between the last adjournment on June 28, 2019 when the court granted an ex parte application for the interim forfeiture of the assets and till date, no party had come forward to lay claim to the funds.

He added that the suspect even when served with the order of interim forfeiture did not respond.

According to Abubakar, the funds were voluntarily returned to the commission as proceeds of crime.

Following the failure of any claimant to the funds, the anti-graft agency’s lawyer therefore prayed the court to make the order permanent, adding that the money had been paid into an account with the Central Bank of Nigeria immediately it was returned by the suspect.

In a short ruling, Justice Ogunbanjo-Giwa, subsequently granted the request of the commission and ordered the permanent forfeiture of the said assets.

It should be noted that details of the case were not read out in the open court when the judge made the order of final forfeiture of the monetary assets to the Federal Government.