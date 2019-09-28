Zamfara Women Empowerment Chairperson Debunks Alleged Suspension Of Scheme

Chairperson of Zamfara Women Empowerment Scheme, Dr Rabi Ibrahim, has debunked media reports that the scheme has been suspended in the state.

According to a press statement she personally signed, Ibrahim noted that there was never a time the empowerment programme was suspended or put on hold, adding that the report on the suspension of the scheme was made by mischief-makers.

Ibrahim stated that the scheme was initiated by Hajia Aisha, wife of the Zamafara State Governor, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, to make Zamfara women financially sustainable.

She added that twenty thousand Naira will be given to one thousand eight hundred women monthly to start petty trades.

The release reads: “My attention has been drawn to a certain newspaper publication quoting my humble self the Chairperson of Zamfara Women Empowerment Scheme, saying that the Zamfara Women Empowerment Scheme has been suspended. Kindly note that this is completely untrue.

“There was no time the Zamfara Women Empowerment Programme was suspended or put on hold. Her Excellency the First Lady of Zamafara State Hajia Aisha Bello Mohammed Matawalle Maradun is the initiator and founder of the scheme and has at no time ordered the suspension of the Scheme.

“The Zamfara Women Empowerment Scheme is a poverty alleviation programme of His Excellency Hon Dr Bello Mohammad Matawalle Maradun for Zamfara Women and it is executed under the office of his wife Hajia Aisha Bello Mohammed, the First Lady of Zamafara State.

“The Governor and the First Lady assured Zamfara Women that the programme will be continuous, and every month one thousand eight hundred women will be empowered with twenty thousand Naira each to start a petty trade that will make them financially sustainable.

“We, therefore, call on the general public to disregard the suspension story because it is the handiwork of mischief makers.”