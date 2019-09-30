Experts Emphasise Need For Adequate Financing Of Power Sector

Economic experts have emphasised the need for adequate financing of the energy sector in Nigeria in other to guarantee stable power supply.

According to hem, this will drive the nation’s industrial and economic development.

The experts spoke in Lagos last week at the 2019 Power Nigeria Exhibition and Conference, the largest power event serving West African utility, commercial, industrial and key-end user markets.

The event brought together experts from the financial sectors including, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), FBNQuest Merchant Bank and Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund to discuss collaborative strategies to close the financial gap in the power sector.

The experts shed light on the reforms needed in the energy sector to attain its full potential and yield returns on investments. They also discussed how lack of access to capital is hindering the electricity sector.

Also highlighted were frameworks for assisting companies with funding requests; risk mitigation tools in projects or expansions; electricity-focused mutual funds/collective investment schemes in Nigeria; returns investors can expect and how lending rates can be improved in the next two years.

Speaking at the conference, the Commissioner, Ekiti state Ministry of Infrastructure and Public Utilities, Hon. Bamidele Faparusi, explained how good customer relationships are essential for improving the quality of power in the country.

On her part, head, Energy and Natural Resources, FBNQuest Merchant Bank, Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani said there is a huge financial gap in the sector that needs to be urgently addressed to meet sector growth.

According to Akinkugbe-Filani, the Nigerian Power Sector needs to rid itself of legacy debt of over N300 billion if any progress is to be made. There is a need for private funding to be injected into the system and for an urgent shift in the funding landscape from investment banks to SME initiatives.