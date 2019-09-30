NAF Bags Int’l PR Golden World Award

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has bagged the prestigious International Public Relations Association (IPRA) Golden World Award for Excellence (GWA) in the Crisis Communication Management category.

The director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola in a statement said the award was presented at the colourful 2019 IPRA GWA Awards Night held in Yerevan, the ancient capital city of Armenia, on 27 September 2019.

He said the award was given in recognition of the NAF’s management of communication in the aftermath of the attack on Metele in the Northeast of Nigeria, in partnership with Image Merchants Promotions (IMP) Limited.

Speaking after receiving the award on behalf of the NAF, the Chief of Administration (COA) Headquarters NAF, Air Vice Marshal Kingsley Lar, stated that the award was a testament to the hard work and dedication of personnel of the NAF Directorate of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI) backed by the unwavering support and guidance of the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

He said this was yet another laudable achievement facilitated by the CAS’ visionary leadership which over the past four years has repositioned the NAF into a highly professional and disciplined force that is well respected both at home and abroad.

AVM Lar reiterated that the NAF, in collaboration with other security agencies, will sustain the onslaught against terrorists and other criminal elements in the country to ensure that law abiding citizens can pursue their legitimate aspirations without fear.

Also speaking after the event, the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, appreciated the organisers of the Annual GWA Ceremony for recognising the NAF’s contribution to PR practice. “We commend IPRA for finding the NAF worthy of this honour. We also acknowledge IMP Limited, publishers of PRNigeria, for its support and nomination of our modest contribution for the award”, he said.