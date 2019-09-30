Premium Pension Rebrands, Launches Mobile App

Premium Pension Limited (PPL) has rebranded by unveiling a new logo as well as a mobile app in its resolve to be a leading brand in the nation’s pension industry.

The rebranding, according to the managing director of the Pension Fund Administrator (PFA), Mr. Umar Sanda Mairami, was to better reflect the company’s evolved positioning as a future-focused organisation, actively growing its members’ wealth so they can embrace their golden years.

Mairami, while speaking at the launch of PPL new brand identity in Lagos at the weekend, said, the new look of the brand is a final step in a transformation that includes a revamped technology infrastructure designed to provide a ‘premium experience’ for its customers.

According to him, “The renewed and refreshed Premium Pension is a delicate blend of the old and the new. Whilst we will continue to provide premium returns to our customers who have been with us over the years, we are conscious of the needs of the new generation and have designed products specifically for their lifestyle, to ensure they can look forward to and then enjoy their golden years.”

On her part, the executive director, Business Development, South & Strategy, Mrs. Kemi Oluwashina said, the PFA has raised the bar in the pension industry with the unveiling of the app and other giant’s strides, stressing that, the app would give full access to customers of the company, who she referred as members’.

She implored the public to download the app and use it to interact with the firm, stressing that, the app also has features that would help the PFA’s retirement savings account holders update their data in line with the ongoing pension industry’s data recapturing exercise.

The event provided an opportunity for the brand to unveil its new logo and brand promise. The occasion afforded the audience a sneak on the multi-stakeholder app, which is set to revolunise the pensions industry. Guests at the event were also updated on the recently introduced micro pension product, aimed at small business owners and the informal sector.

Premium Pensions is a pension fund administrator that provides a wide range of financial services to a substantial and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 2005, the firm is headquartered in Abuja and maintains offices in major cities around the country.