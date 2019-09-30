Sanwo–Olu Seeks Employable Skilled Youths

Lagos state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that there is a need to address the challenge of the dearth of young people with employable skills in the country.

The governor stated this while speaking at the graduation of 1,300 youths trained by the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folashade Adefisayo said “with well over 60 per cent of Nigeria’s population made up of young people under the age of 35 years, we should effortlessly conclude that the future of our dear country is very promising. This implies that we have the benefit of a young workforce with the potential for another 30 years of productivity.

“However, that is not reality. We must be honest to admit that the reality today is that we do not have enough young people with employable skills that would make them globally competitive to take advantage of employment opportunities. Even blue-collar employment opportunities are quickly snapped up by the more skilled personnel from our neighbouring countries.

“We have to fix it and to fix this challenge, there is a need to adequately equip our youth with world-class vocational skills to actualise their potentials. It is in the light of this reality that the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) came together to launch the LSETF Employability Support Project (LSESP). The project which took effect in 2017, was designed to provide skills development to youth who are resident in Lagos and are within the age 18-45 years.

“These successful trainees, whom we celebrate here today, have been equipped with world-class skills suitable for critical sectors such as construction, manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, entertainment, business support and garment making”, he added.

In her remarks, the chairman, Board of Trustees, LSETF, Mrs, Ifueko Omoigui-Okauru said; “It is no news that youth all over Nigeria and some parts of Africa migrate to Lagos State regularly seeking for “greener pasture” and an opportunity to participate in the commercial hub of the Nigerian economy. We want to make sure that as many of them, as are willing, are empowered and equipped with the right skills.”