World Championship: IAAF Clears Oduduru, Okagbare To Compete After Appeal

Nigerian duo of Divine Oduduru and Blessing Okagbare have been reprieved after an apparent bureaucratic mix-up and will race in the men’s and women’s 200 metres races respectively at the world athletics championships.

The two top athletes were initially disqualified from compete at the ongoing World Championships but have now been given a spot at the starting line for the 200m at the World Championships and by extension the Relays after their appeal was approved.

Okagbare revealed to the Associated Press that the track’s governing body, the IAAF, has approved their appeal and reinstated them into the meet after a paperwork mix-up led to them being disqualified.

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria had entered both runners in the 100m races, even though neither intended to compete at that distance.

When they did not show up, they were disqualified from the rest of the meet, including their main events, the 200m, and the 4x100m relays, based on IAAF rules.

But after learning more about the mix-up, an IAAF appeal panel reinstated them.

“Oduduru and Okabare will be added to the start lists of round one of the 200 men and women respectively,” IAAF said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the minister of Youth and Sport Development, Sunday Dare has directed the immediate recall to the country of the technical director of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, Mr. Sunday Adeleye over glaring administrative lapses and violation of the rules and regulations of the IAAF.

He insisted that the Ministry will commence an immediate investigation as to what led to the ugly development at Doha.

According to the athletes, they informed the technical director they won’t compete in the sprints but the federation went on to include them for the event.

The Minister who has been following developments in Doha have given the order of recall and probable immediate investigation of the Mr AdeleyeThe Minister who has been following developments in Doha have given the order of recall and probable immediate investigation of the Mr Adeleye

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), which had tweeted on Friday that the pair would only race 200 metres, has been criticised over the failure to withdraw them from the 100 metres.

The country’s Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, was among the critics of the situation.

“Doha – all day I have followed the developments around two of our Athletes, Divine and Blessing,” he said on Twitter. “Our officials are at the IAAF Technical Information Center as we speak. Nigerians deserve an explanation.”