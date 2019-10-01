Airpeace Begins Daily Flight To S’Africa

Weeks after Air Peace facilitated the evacuation of Nigerians affected by the xenophobic attacks in South Africa, the South Authorities has granted the airline permission to operate daily flight to South Africa, in pursuance to the Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) between the two countries.

The ministry’s press statement issued yesterday by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ferdinand Nwoye said the South African government has granted request for the Nigerian Designated Airline, Air Peace to commence commercial flights to Johannesburg, South Africa.

“The confirmation was granted in the process of ascertaining the level of implementation of the Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) between Nigeria and South Africa at the Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) of the 9th Session of the Nigeria/South Africa Bi-National Commission Summit in Pretoria, South Africa on Friday 27th September, 2019,’’ the statement read in part.

Meanwhile, the proprietor of Air Peace Airlines, Chief Allen Onyema has also confirmed that the airline would commence operation as soon as possible to promote air travel between Nigeria and South Africa.

The former director general of Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution, IPCR, and international affairs analyst, Prof Joseph Golwa is of the opinion that the latest overture from South Africa is in recognition of matured diplomatic disposition Nigeria displayed while the xenophobic crisis lasted.

“The granting of permit to Air Peace to operate daily flight to South Africa is a good omen. It will strengthen our relations. As an entity, the Air Peace has carved an inch for itself. That was why the National Assembly reognised for the role he played in evacuating Nigerians stranded in South Africa as a result of the xenophobic attacks.

“Nigeria’s calm diplomatic disposition during the xenophobic attacks has earned it further respect from the South African Authorities. Recall that the special envoy of President Cyril Ramaphosa was here to apologise to Nigeria,” the diplomat and scholar said.

Nigeria and South have been embroiled in diplomatic rift, following series of xenophobic attacks on businesses owned by Nigerians in South Africa.