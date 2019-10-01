Bagudu Pledges More Infrastructural Devt For Birnin Kebbi.

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has said that his administration will continue to provide more infrastructural development to Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital before the end of his second tenure in office.

Bagudu stated this while fielding questions from newsmen shortly after his independence anniversary broadcast to the people of the state at Government House, Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

The governor knowledged that there was still more to do by his government in terms of infrastructural development to the state capital , Birnin Kebbi in view of the growing population as well as establishment of new settlements within and around the state capital, Birnin Kebbi.

He said that he was aware of the calls and appeals from different segment of the society for rapid development of Birnin Kebbi because of its status as the capital of Kebbi State.

He said his administration had spent 2 billion naira to improve the ” Dukku Water Works” in the state capital, so that water can be delivered to more areas in the state capital, another 2 billion invested in development of a new area in the state capital as well as providing new roads in Amburasa, Zauro,Bayan Kara,Bayan Tasha and Gwadangaji among others.

“We have equally put infrastructure in towns around the state capital because that is where many low income people live ”.

“We will do more, we have built many schools to support the population, Birnin Kebbi is the state capital, there is need for more and we will do more” he promised.

He reiterated that he was not elected by people of Birnin Kebbi alone but rather the people of Kebbi State.

“This is a reflection of crises of development that many people requiring more of governmental services and this is true in the industrial countries and Nigerian countries “.

“I am proud of our record, we have put roads in Zuru, We have put roads in Yauri and we have put roads in Argungu”, he said.