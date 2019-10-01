NEWS
IST Chair Faults Removal From Office
Embattled chairman, Investment Securities Tribunal (IST), Idoko Isaiah Akoh has faulted his purported removal from office, describing the process as illegal.
Akoh claimed that due process was not followed in the bid to remove him from office, adding that his removal from office, via a letter purportedly signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Dr Mahmoud Isah Dutse was fraudulent.
He, however, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene insisting that he was unjustly removed as the chairman of IST.
Akoh who spoke to journalists in Abuja said he was never at any time given fair hearing before he learnt about his sack saying that he would not have raised any objection if due process was followed.
“If on all account I went wrong, I’m not saying I’m perfect but due process should be followed”, Akoh said
“I challenged the union to state one case of corrupt practice perpetrated by myself and bring it to the public domain but they could not point at any”, he said.
“I made several attempt to meet the then Minister of Finance (Kemi Adeosiun) but every effort to see the minister proved abortive as the director home finance could not allow me.
