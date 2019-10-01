Tribunal Rules On Kano Guber Poll Oct 2

The Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal presided over by Justice Halima Shamaki has fixed tomorrow, October 2, for judgement in the case of Kano state Governor Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Abba K. Yusuf of the Peoples Democratic Party.

It could be recalled that the PDP and its candidate, Abba K. Yusuf, had filed a petition challenging the declaration of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as winner of the March 9 governorship election by INEC,

Governor Ganduje and the APC governorship candidate, in his counter-reaction, sought the tribunal to dismiss the PDP’s petition claiming won the governorship election in the state.

The date for the judgement was communicated to parties through the Secretary of the tribunal.

The tribunal had on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, reserved judgment in the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its gubernatorial candidate, Abba Kabir-Yusuf.

The tribunal has equally communicated to the parties on the fixed date for the judgment.