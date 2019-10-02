NEWS
Anp Chairman Tasks Nigerians On Patriotism
As Nigeria clocks 59 years of attaining independence, the national chairman of the Alliance National Party (ANP) Asiwaju Mashood Shittu, has implored Nigerians to embrace peace, harmony and patriotism.
Speaking at a press conference held in the party secretariat, Asiwaju Shittu called on Nigerians irrespective of tribe and religion to seek for an alternative party affiliations and membership rather than monopolizing their interests in major parties that doesn’t take their lives and interests important.
“Presently, my party, the Alliance National Party (ANP) possess all it takes to accommodate willing Nigerians in order to redress faulty infrastructure, educational, social, health, power, youth, international sectors that are presently dilapidated. From independence in 1960, no human capacity development has been achieved other than those of Alhaji Lateef Jakande’s free education in Lagos state during the second republic and the sponsoring of teeming youths by the then Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso administration in Kano state to acquire more skills in information technology, piloting, engineering, architectural and other professional fields abroad,” he said.
Speaking further, Shittu said as citizens, Nigerians must not mortgage their future by thinking that it is only the APC and PDP that can change their fortunes and take the country to the Promised Land.
“There are 91 political parties in the country, as such, I don’t mind if before 2023, my party produces the President, senate President and half of Nigerian State Governors. This depends on the readiness, preparedness and waking further commitment of Nigerians to register their memberships with other parties. Our unity remains, united we stand, divided we fall,” he added.
MOST READ
PMB To Present 2020 Budget To NASS On Oct. 8
TechnoServe, Citi Foundation Boost Profits Of Over 300 Entrepreneurs By 80%
UK PM Johnson Reveals Brexit Plan
Group Urges Nigerian Youths To Participate In Governance
Int’l Day Of Non-Violence: Obaseki Calls For Dialogue In Resolving Ethnic, Communal Conflicts
Nigeria @59: The Journey So Far
Why Ugwuanyi Enjoys The Support Of Enugu People – Ezugwu
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Insecurity: Roads In Northern Nigeria Under Siege – Senate
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Senate Introduces 9% Communication Service Tax, Rejects VAT Increase
-
EDITORIAL11 hours ago
Worrisome Level Of Cybercrime
-
BUSINESS17 hours ago
CBN Raises LDR As Banks’ Credit Rise To N16tr
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
FG Holds Special FEC Over 2020 Budget Saturday
-
CRIME11 hours ago
EFCC Arrests 3 For N7m SIM Swap Fraud
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
$9.6bn UK Judgement: Prompt Intervention Saved Nigeria From Forfeiting Assets – Lai Moh’d
-
BANKING AND FINANCE11 hours ago
Banks’ Credits Rise To N16trn