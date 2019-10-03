“Don’t Get Mad, Get Even” Hits Cinemas Tomorrow

One of the most anticipated movies of the year, Don’t Get Mad, Get Even is set for the cinema tomorrow.

When determination of Raphael Dedenuola, a young movie producer, met with the creativity of Wale Ojo, an ace actor and seasoned director, a beautiful Art was born.

It’s a story about 2 brothers, Jaiye and Juwon Kuti. The drama starts when Jaiye, the elder brother, a university lecturer, highly educated but poor is forced to move into his junior brother’s house, a school dropout but very rich. Both brothers are complete opposites. Jaiye is an uptight, religious and cautious man, while Juwon is an adventurous and an incorrigible Casanova who believes, the meaner you treat a woman, the keener she becomes. Is he right that women don’t like nice guys? Or is it that when a woman is faced with a “bad boy,” she automatically finds the challenge to tame him alluring? Well, what happens next will surprise you! Available in All cinemas from tomorrow, October 4th of October 2019.

Don’t Get Mad Get Even parades mixture of seasoned Nollywood icons and talented newbies, in the likes Femi Jacobs, Toyin Abraham, Nancy Isime, Yemi Solade, Kenneth Okoli, Deyemi Okanlawon, Jide Kosoko , Ayo Adesanya, Saheed Balogun, Etinosa Idemudia, Patience Ozokwor, Ashley Stephanie and more.

Tired of the Big Brother Naija and Tacha hullabaloo, then take a time off this weekend, visit any cinema Nation wide and relax your nerves with this fun-filled movie, Don’t Get Mad Get Even.

You would laugh, learn and love!