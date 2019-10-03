CRIME
Police Confirm Gunmen Attack On FRCN Staff In Kaduna
The Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed the incident of the shooting of a staff of the Federal Radio Corporation Of Nigeria Kaduna, Malam Jibril Gwadabe Kuriga by unknown gunmen.
The command’s public relation officer, Yakubu Sabo confirmed this through an telephone conversation.
The PPRO said they got information from DPO Buruku that on 1/10/2019 at about 1:00 pm, one Jibril Gwadabe a staff with FRCN Kaduna sustained gunshot injury when he went to his farm within Kuriga Area of Chikun Local Government in Kaduna.
He added that the victim is currently recovering while receiving treatment at a hospital in Kaduna.
He however there has not been any formal report of the incident to the police to enable them get more details.
Meanwhile, he said the commissioner of police, Ali Aji Janga has ordered the DPOs around the axis to intensify Patrol within their respective areas, he also enjoins the people of the state to continue to support the police with relevant information that will help the command overcome the security challenges it is faced with.
MOST READ
PMB To Present 2020 Budget To NASS On Oct. 8
TechnoServe, Citi Foundation Boost Profits Of Over 300 Entrepreneurs By 80%
UK PM Johnson Reveals Brexit Plan
Group Urges Nigerian Youths To Participate In Governance
Int’l Day Of Non-Violence: Obaseki Calls For Dialogue In Resolving Ethnic, Communal Conflicts
Nigeria @59: The Journey So Far
Why Ugwuanyi Enjoys The Support Of Enugu People – Ezugwu
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS12 hours ago
Senate Introduces 9% Communication Service Tax, Rejects VAT Increase
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Insecurity: Roads In Northern Nigeria Under Siege – Senate
-
BUSINESS17 hours ago
CBN Raises LDR As Banks’ Credit Rise To N16tr
-
EDITORIAL12 hours ago
Worrisome Level Of Cybercrime
-
CRIME11 hours ago
EFCC Arrests 3 For N7m SIM Swap Fraud
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
FG Holds Special FEC Over 2020 Budget Saturday
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
$9.6bn UK Judgement: Prompt Intervention Saved Nigeria From Forfeiting Assets – Lai Moh’d
-
BANKING AND FINANCE11 hours ago
Banks’ Credits Rise To N16trn