Police Launch Reviewed Force Order 237

The Nigeria Police Force has launched a Reviewed Force Oder, 237, which would guide the officers and men of the Force in carrying out their daily activities.

Speaking at the event, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, said this will guide the activities of the police in the handling and use of firearms and ensure that the problem of extra judicial killings will be totally eradicated.

The IGP, who commended the collaboration of the International Committee on Red Cross, ICRC, for collaborating with the Force on the new order, expressed optimistic that the police will be better off in the discharge of their duties.

Speaking on behalf of the ICRC, Pietro Tili, the delegate to Police and Security Forces, ICRC, said the organization has been providing trainings and technical support services to the police in order to meet up with the international best practices in the discharge of their security duties and promised more support for the police.

Also speaking, a retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Austin Iwar, who led the ICRC delegation, called on all Police officers and men to, as a matter of compulsion, attend all the training programs.

Meanwhile, the IGP reviewed that between August 2019 to date, a total of 1,151 high profile suspects have been arrested nationwide.

According to him, this includes 470 armed robbery suspects; 216 kidnap suspects; 335 suspected cultists, and 130 murder suspects.

Also, 228 firearms of various descriptions and calibre were recovered in various police operations across the country within the same period and 231 kidnapped victims have been safely rescued and reunited with their families; even as 75 stolen vehicles were also recovered from criminal elements, the IGP stated.

He noted that “We are challenged by these achievements to sustain our tempo. This calls for constant re-evaluation of the dynamics of crime and the re-alignment of our strategies accordingly. In so doing, I am to note that there are still some security challenges which currently require our professional attention and which will constitute part of our discourse during this Conference. In this context, I encourage you all not to relent, but to roll up your sleeves with renewed vigour in the fight against crimes in the country.

“The Nigeria Police under our watch, will not only continually emplace strategies that are potent enough to deal with the emerging trends of crime, we are determined to attain this mandate within the dictates of rule of law, uncompromising respect for human rights, and best global policing practices. In this regard, it will be recalled that I have at various fora confirmed our determination to adopt less-lethal approaches and equipment in our policing duties. This is with the intention of ensuring that the sacred lives of the citizens whom we swore to serve and protect are not endangered in the line of our duties.”