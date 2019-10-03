Therapy Clinic Set To Tackle Stress-Related Illnesses In Nigeria

With 80 per cent of diseases linked to stress and Nigeria being the most stressful country in the world, Apples and Oranges Total Body Therapy, a trendsetter in relaxation, rejuvenation and wellness has opened a new office in Lagos state, to tackle stress-related illnesses.

According to a Bloomberg study conducted in 2015, Nigeria is the most stressful country in the world. The report revealed that about 80 percent of modern diseases has its origin in stress, leading to poor life expectancy rate.

Since stress has a major effect on overall health and wellbeing, Apples and Oranges Total Body Therapy in collaboration with The Seattle Residences, recently launched a new office in Lagos state, in a bid to improve the life expectancy rate of Nigerians.

The Luxury spa welcomed guests to its serene enclave at Walter Carrington Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, amidst very luxurious apartments, pool, gym, boxing room, spinning room, yoga classes, restaurant and waterfront facilities that The Seattle Residence has to offer.

Guests enjoyed a serene ambience as they had free treatments such as massages, wellness talk, free skin analysis while nibbling on finger foods and some wine tasting.

The CEO, Apples and Oranges Total Body Therapy, Mrs Beatrice Ene, at the commissioning of the new office in Lagos state, said, The Luxury Spa is the perfect home away from home.

For a relaxing and luxurious experience like no other, Ene urged Nigerians to visit the Apples and Oranges at Seattle Spa located at 12a Walter Carrington Crescent, Victoria Island, Lagos.