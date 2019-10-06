FCE Okene: TETFund Executes Development Projects

The Federal College of Education, Okene is witnessing rapid development, courtesy of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund(TETFund). Sam Egwu reports.

The Federal College of Education (FCE) Okene, is undergoing massive development, courtesy of the interventions of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

LEADERSHIP Sunday survey showed that the college’s campus is dotted with a number of ongoing projects. The projects are at various levels of completion.

Most of the projects, it was gathered, are being sponsored by TETFund, a Federal government initiative which has become the toast of the students and the host community.

It was gathered that the institution’s management mobilized contractors to site, to ensure immediate completion of the projects to enable them access new ones.

The projects include the ICT complex at 60 per cent completion, but now completed. School of Vocational Education lecturers’ building at 70 percent completion also now completed. And the Gymnasium at 60 percent completion then, now completed.

Upon the completion of the aforementioned projects, TETFund approved new projects for the college. These include the construction of one storey building complex for Early Childhood Care, Primary, Adult and Non-Formal Education, with external works, construction of a twin-200 seater auditorium with external works, construction of one storey building block of eight classrooms complex, construction of one storey building for School of Languages, Lecturers’ office complex and the construction of two VIP toilets with borehole facilities.

Others are construction of administrative buildings and hostel block for female students. The erection of 45 solar powered street lights, drilling of two solar powered boreholes and accessories, one each in male and female hostels. Drilling of one motorized borehole in the Staff Quarters, asphalt overlay on about 1.2km stretch of road network.

For his part, the college’s management carried out rehabilitation projects on the main campus and staff quarters overhead tanks, college main drainage networks,installation of solar panels/submersibles that supply water to surface reservoirs in the Main Campus and Staff Quarters.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP Sunday, Dr Umar Hassan, the provost of the college said that he has faith in the ideals and philosophy of President Muhammadu Buhari, who reposed confidence in him to appoint him to be at the driver’s seat in the Federal College of Education, (FCE), Okene, Kogi State.

He said the appointment afforded him the opportunity to see the College with great potentialities and with the burning desire to move to the next level of growth and development.

Hassan added that the management has set in motion necessary machinery to address all the lingering challenges confronting the institution.

He noted that “Our genuine efforts towards moving the College to the next level of growth and development in research and academic development, has continued to yield fruits with growing opportunities, such as in manuscript development intervention, which hitherto could not be accessed since 2012.

“This has been however made possible by the tenacity in imbibing due process, ensuring transparency and accountability in the engagements with Tetfund. We have also been able to access interventions in the following areas: Academic Manuscripts/book publication 2012/2016, Research projects Intervention 2012/2016 and, Academic Manuscripts/book Publication 2016/2018.

“Interestingly too, discussions are at advanced stage to benefit from Dangote Foundation for hostel construction and rehabilitation, including Staff Development which the institution has taken as one of the cardinal focuses which has become a conviction that policy thrust can only be efficiently and effectively delivered with a well trained and highly motivated work force.

“This explained why the institution attaches utmost attention to the issue of staff welfare. The institution afforded opportunities to staff to attend workshops and conferences for optimum productivity and self-realization. Similarly, the institution has embarked on aggressive staff development programme, which gives adequate room and opportunities to more qualified members of staff to be sponsored for higher degrees, especially for Master’s and Doctorate degrees.

“Many of the staff who have continued to benefit for First Degrees and Higher National Diploma have noted that while the sponsorship of academic staff is driven by TETFund, the non-teaching staff are locally sponsored.”