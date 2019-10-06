Gombe Governor Receives Report Of Task Force On Power Improvement

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has received the report of the task force on power supply in Gombe state with a resolve to partner with relevant agencies to tackle electricity challenges and take the state out of darkness.

The governor said the idea of constituting the task force as well as other committees was for his administration to get technical inputs as well as build bridges between practical operations and realities through the recommendations to assist the government in its developmental plans.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya, who noted the importance of electricity to the socio- economic development of any society, said his administration would leave no stone unturned to ensure that the state enjoyed improved power supply and other basic amenities.

He said his recent meeting with the managing director of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) had put him in a pole position to understand the power situation in the north-east, describing the region as the most under-served in terms of electricity supply.

He, however, expressed optimism that with the assurances of TCN to complete the ongoing Billiri substation and other expansion projects within the state and the geo-political zone at large,electricity supply would soon improve.

The governor assured that his administration would continue to partner with all relevant stakeholders in the power sector to ensure that power was not only generated but adequately transmitted and distributed for the benefit of all and sundry.

While appreciating the committee for a thorough and comprehensive job, Governor Yahaya promised to study and implement the short, medium and long – term recommendations proffered by the taskforce, adding that as a governor, he would not fold his arms and see his people wallow in darkness.

Earlier presenting the report, the taskforce chairman, Engr. Bello Abdullahi Gwarzo, recommended the establishment of a state electricity agency which he said would serve as a coordinating body for power related matters in the state.

He said the committee held a wide range of consultations with critical stakeholders before coming up with the short,medium and long – term recommendations that they believed when implemented, would help in boosting power supply and engendering efficiency and effectiveness in the service delivery.

The task force according to Gwarzo, was of the view that government must review the load availability system, billing process as well as metering of all government MDAs to ensure effective utilisation of power in the state.