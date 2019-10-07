Makinde Assures Teachers Of Better Welfare Package

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde has assured teachers in the state of better welfare package as a reward for their immense contribution in shaping the society.

The governor while speaking at this year’s Teachers’ Day celebration held at the Nigeria Union of Teachers NUT House in Ibadan, promised to ensure that they get improved welfare package.

Represented by the state’s Head of Service Alhaja Olalade Agboola, he said teachers were the light of the world and had been contributing immensely in shaping the society.

“Celebrating teachers is one of the finest memory which the teachers will forever cherish. Teachers are the people who have made impeccable contributions in shaping society.

“You add value to our character and make us ideal citizens of the country, of the state of our home. I can stand before you today because I was well trained and modelled by a teacher .Great Oyo State teachers.

“Let me use this opportunity to inform you that this administration is ready to bring joy into your lives by providing improved welfare packages,” he said.