ABU Introduces New Beans Variety

The executive director, Institute of Agricultural Research in Ahmadu Bello University, Professor Umar Abubakar has said that the institute developed a new bean variety in partnership with the African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF).

According to the scholar, a nation-wide demonstration trial has shown that the new bean has out-performed all existing varieties in the country.

Speaking to Journalists at Bagadawa Village in Dawakin Local government Area on Monday, Abubarkar said the variety which will be released to Nigerian farmers in December will help in boosting the socio – economic development of the country, at the same time reduce poverty among farmers.

The new variety known as Pod Borer Resistant (PBR) Cowpea was developed after 10 years of research work at the IAR.

Abubrkar noted that as a prerequisite for the nation-wide release to farmers, the IAR was required to undertake a national performance trial to collate data for submission to the National Committee on Naming, Registration and Release of Crop Varieties after the crop was approved by the Nigerian government in January as safe to be planted in the country.

Prof Abubakar said the PBR Cowpea is genetically modified against the deadly Maruca vitrata pest, which has been a challenge facing bean farmers over the years.

Speaking at the PBR Cowpea Farmers’ Field Day held in Bagadawa, Kano state, Principal investigator of Cow Pea , Prof. Ishiyaku Mohammad noted that the journey that culminated in the field trials started in 2009 when IAR filed an application for permission to commence research into the genetically engineered beans plant resistant to a notorious Pod Boring insect, Maruca in the field under confinement.

Ishiyaku who was represented by the National Trial Manager, Dr. Mohammed Lawan, noted that: “The performance were witnessing today is consistent with what we have been having for the last six years of trials.

“We are happy to provide farmers with a Cowpea variety that is easy to manage, and with the potential of 40 percent higher yield over its Counterparts.”

According to him; “after series of both on-farm and confined field trials which our research team conducted, we were able to prove not only that the new crop is truly resistant to the insect pest (Maruca) but also has the same physical and chemical profile as the ordinary cowpea. The results of over 10 years of experiments showed that the crop does not cause any harm or negative effect on the environment or to us.

“In addition to the naturally occurring Maruca insect in the field, additional larva of the insect was reared and released onto the tests plants in order to verify the earlier resistance in the laboratory. This experiment was repeated for four successive years and revealed consistently between 100 to 200% yield advantage in the resistant plants compared to the ordinary cowpea plants.”

AATF PBR cowpea manager, Dr Issoufou Kollo Abdourhamane, in his remarks, explained that the development being witnessed is part of the determination of the AATF to keep its promises to farmers in Africa.

Kollo who was represented by the AATF programme officer – seeds, Mr. Oluseun Bolarinwa said: “We are very hopeful that the success of these demonstration trials across the country will lead to the registration and release of the PBR Cowpea for cultivation by farmers across the country.

“Farmers who have participated in the demonstration trials have conveyed their excitement about the benefits of the PBR cowpea such as a reduction in the use of insecticides, better grain yields and better grain quality.”

Kolo commended the hardworking farmers who participated in the on-farm trials, the diligent research scientists who executed the on-station trials, and the local and international partners that provided technical and financial support for the development and commercialization of the PBR Cowpea in Nigeria.