Climate Change Mitigation: What Nigeria Needs To Learn From India

“Since the building of the dams and recharging of the surface water, we no longer have to wake up early to trek for hours in search of water to drink and do other household chores,” a women leader, Anokmi Meena, told our correspondent who was part of the team that went to Gopalpura village, India, to look at the work going on there.

She explained that since the dams were built, the community has enough water and their wards, especially the girls, who go in search of water now go to school, have more time to study while the youths now stay back to work because the land is now fertile.

Gopalpura, popularly called the child friendly village, boosts of about 2000 population lies on the Sahel region of India and had suffered severe drought and desertification in the past plunging the community into immense hardship, forcing the young people to migrate in search of greener pastures.

The villagers who were predominately farmers and herders forsook their vocation and tried their hands on other odd jobs to make ends meet.

In 1985, a young lad, the founder of a non-governmental organization (NGO), Tarun Bharat Sangh (Young India Association, YIA), Rajendra Singh, approached the village council with a proposal to provide them with health services and education for the girls. He was prevailed upon by the council that the most pressing need of the community was water rather than his proposed services. Singh, who didn’t know much about water then abandoned his initial plan because of his passion to help and started working with the community to try to combat the monstrous drought in the area.

Explaining the vision and mission of the association, and the work they do to a team of journalists from different African countries who visited NGO’s headquarters situated at Bhikam Pura Village, India, the coordinator of YIA, Suresh Raikwar, said they have built over 11,800 structures/small check dams in 1,000 villages around the semi desert area.

“This work has been going on here for 34 years. We work in about 1,000 villages around here and our main work is 11,800 small water retention structures. It’s a small check dam type of thing. We build ponds with the cooperation of the people, essentially the idea is to hold back the water from going away because water was flowing very fast causing land degradation, water scarcity. So, the essential idea was to slow down the flow of water.

“We are doing this not only for humans, once you hold the water, a lot of things start happening in the entire food chain because once you hold the water instead of letting it flow away then the soil becomes wet and soft, then the plants will start growing and the insects and other animals will start coming alive. Basically, the entire biodiversity is being regenerated by holding the water there,” he said.

Narrating how this has affected the community, he explained that prior to the foundation’s project the ground was too dry forcing communities around the area to farm only on 25 per cent of the land during rainy season and could get only one crop every year. Presently, he said, the people now farm the entire land 100 per cent because there is water throughout the year and now get over three crops every year, adding they now grow maize, winter they grow wheat and mustard, so the third crop is brinjal and okro and green chilies.

Apart from this, Raikwar said the Gopalpura Village which now boosts of 21 dams also provide a source of water to over 100 buffalos, 50 goats and over 100 animals from the wild every day.

“There is not enough water not only for homes, drinking, cooking and all that but there is also water for irrigation, the most interesting thing is they have not faced drought in the last 34 years. India has faced more than 17 droughts but it has had zero effect in this area,” he added.

He also said the foundation has been able to sustain the project overtime because of its firm cooperation with the community, saying they stress on community cooperation in carrying out each project to make it a community-driven project which makes the community understand it is their project which they must guard, protect and preserve, stressing they also teach them demand management of water so they don’t have use more water than was being generated to farm or engage in other activities.

“For the last 34 years we have been doing this, slowing down water. The whole point of this is to increase water supply to the people and these villages. So, we are in a situation where that first generation they started with are gone. So, there is a second or maybe even third generation, they don’t know what happened before they started work. They have water now, so it is important to teach them how to manage the demand because now if they start using the water carelessly then there will be no water. So, now it is not only supply but also demand management. So, for the last five years they have also started working on the demand management of water,” he added.

He further said apart from changing the fortunes of the community, no one was affected or displaced by the projects because they were small structure which didn’t have to take up much land in each site.

Speaking of how Nigeria could deploy the same technique in solving its similar drought and desertification challenge, Raikwar said recharging the soil could be the panacea for most of the crisis in the country.

According to him, founder of this NGO, Singh, winner of the World Water Prize. He was recently in northern Nigeria and has been talking to the people and has been telling the local NGOs in northern Nigeria that the basic problem with Boko Haram is the problem of water, that if you can hold the water in the Sahel in northern Nigeria then one fundamental reason for the existence of Boko Haram will not be there.

Meanwhile speaking exclusively to LEADERSHIP, is the coordinator of the Great Green Wall Initiative at the African Union Commission, Dr. Elvis Paul Tangem, attributed climate related migration and conflict rocking some geographical zones in Nigeria to lack of opportunities, saying climate change mitigation would solve 80 – 100 per cent of the Boko Haram insurgency and farmers and herders clashes in the country.