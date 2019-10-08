Equities Market Posts 0.45% Loss On Seplat, 15 Others

The Nigerian equities market continued on the negative trend with a decline of 0.45 per cent yesterday, to commence trading for this week on losses in Seplat Petroleum Development Company (Seplat) and 15 other stocks.

The All Share Index (ASI) fell by 121.04 points or 0.45 per cent to 26,866.41 points. Accordingly, investors lost N59 billion in value as market capitalisation declined to N13.078 trillion.

The downturn was impacted by losses recorded in medium and large capitalised stocks, amongst which are; Seplat, Nestle Nigeria, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Cadbury Nigeria and Nigerian Breweries.

Analysts at United Capital Plc, said that “This week, we expect the equities market to remain tepid, as market participants factor in the activities in the global economy, as well as the fiscal environment atmosphere in Nigeria before locking in gains on stocks with strong fundamentals. We also expect third quarter, 2019 earnings to be to trickle in.”

However, market breadth closed slightly positive, with 17 gainers versus 16 losers. Courteville Business Solutions recorded the highest price gain of 10 per cent, to close at 22 kobo, per share. Africa Prudential followed with a gain 9.94 per cent to close at N3.87, while Associated Bus Company appreciated by 8.82 per cent to close at 37 kobo, per share.

Wema Bank went up by 8.62 per cent to close at 63 kobo, while UAC of Nigeria (UACN) appreciated by 8.40 per cent to close at N7.10, per share. On the other hand, Cornerstone Insurance led the losers’ chart by 10 per cent, to close at 36 kobo, per share. Seplat followed with a decline of 6.85 per cent to close at N517, while Cadbury Nigeria shed 5.74 per cent to close at N9.85, per share.