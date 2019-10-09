No To Jungle Justice

The recent story of the burning to death of three suspected robbers in Abuja has recalled penchant for ordinary citizens to take the laws into their hands by handing out their own brand of crude justice to those suspected to have committed offences, mostly theft.

Victims of jungle justice are mostly persons accused of theft, but there are other offences like witchcraft, murder, the allegation of missing manhood and cases of motor accident.

This unacceptable practice has long been part of the country’s flawed street justice. In many cases, if evidence of theft is found on the suspect, the baying crowd feels justified to hand out instant penalty and it is always the heaviest: death. Even in cases where no evidence is established against the suspect, most times he is not even given any chance to explain himself to the riotous crowd, some of who look for any opportunity to vent their pent-up frustrations. As a result, there are many cases where innocent persons are lynched after a mischievous person has raised a false alarm. That was the case of the Aluu 4 In Rivers State when four undergraduates of the University of Port Harcourt – Chiadika Biringa, Lloyd Toku Mike, Tekena Erikena and Ugonna Obuzor – were killed on October 5, 2012, by a mob at Aluu Community in the state after a debt collection mission degenerated into a fight and a neighbour raised the alarm – that they were thieves. All their protestations of innocence fell on deaf ears. Worse still was that a uniformed policeman was caught on camera aiding and abetting their lynching.

The latest reported incident involved a suspected ‘one-chance’ gang. One-chance crime refers to some persons who pretend to be commercial vehicle operators and pick up passengers who they rob or use for ritual. In this incident, the suspects were said to have picked up a woman along the highway to Dutse, one of the suburbs of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. According to the report, after robbing their victim, the three-man gang threw her out of the moving vehicle, an incident a passing motorist noticed, gave chase and caught up with them. Soon a crowd gathered and set the suspects and their vehicle ablaze.

As a newspaper we align ourselves with the police authorities in Abuja in condemning this act of needless bloodshed and we urge the police to go all out to identify, apprehend and prosecute all those involved in this ignoble act.

In the first place, an accused person is presumed innocent until proved guilty before a court of law. An evidence- based legal process is followed to arrive at a judgement. Second, the principle of fair hearing is absent in such scenarios. It’s always a riotous environment and the suspect is brutalized by the mob and not allowed to say anything in his defence.

Third, only the state has the power to condemn a person to death after the person must have been prosecuted and found guilty beyond all reasonable doubt by a competent court of law. And even after that, the convicts are not executed at once; some on death row stay for years and a few have been lucky to be granted state pardon, or had their sentence upturned due to fresh evidence that exonerated them. That is probably why there is not always a rush to carry out the execution of condemned criminals.

Also, punishments for breaches of the law are graded according to their gravity. Some attract a few strokes of the cane, some a few months and years in jail. The more serious crimes command life sentence and death sentence. The judges are well trained to allocate the penalties according to the rule books. The raving mobs have no such sense of measurement: everything is the extreme punishment, even for offences that would attract a few weeks jail time.

Custodial facilities or prisons are meant to be correctional facilities meant to reform deviants and reintegrate to society, and many persons have gone from prison to the commanding heights of society. Jungle justice denies both the individuals and society the opportunity of having such persons contribute to society.

It is an incontestable fact that those who engage in mob justice are worse criminals than those they judge, for where the suspects may have committed the offence of theft, their executioners are involved in the crime of murder.

In some instances, the mobsters try to justify their action by claiming a lack of trust in the ability of the police and the courts to dispense justice. The justice administration system should ensure diligent prosecution of reported offences to inspire confidence in their ability and commitment to serve justice to all concerned without fear or favour.

While we totally condemn the perpetrators of one chance crimes, and all other crimes for that matter, we, however, urge the public to always hand over those caught in some incidents to the police authorities for necessary action. They must not take the laws into their hands no matter the level of provocation.

Finally, the police have a duty to arrest and prosecute those involved in mob justice to serve as deterrent to others.