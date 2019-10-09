ENTERTAINMENT
Sarkodie Becomes First “Best International Flow” Winner At BET Awards
Ghanaian legendary rapper, Sarkodie has made history by becoming the first winner of BET’s Best International Flow act at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards.
The award took place on Saturday, 5th of October 2019 at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Georgia, United States.
Some rappers in the same category with Sarkodie were Falz the Bad Guy, Ghetts from the United Kingdom, Kalash from France, Little Simz from the UK, South African hip pop prodigy; Nasty C and Tory Lanez of Canada.
In his acceptance speech, the rapper said it’s the year of Return for Africans and urged every black person to take a trip back home. he said.
“I just want to say thank you to the Almighty God. To family, this one is for my lil girl Titi…. I think Africa has always had it and it is about that time. This year is the Year of Return and I will urge each and every one of you here to take a trip back home.”
MOST READ
NUC Chides African Countries Offering Degrees Less Than 2Yrs.
Gad Declares For Ogbadibo Council Chair Race
Finnish Embassy Hosts Obaseki, Seeks Partnership To Deepen Edo-BEST, TVET Reforms
59 Years After, Judiciary Still In Search Of Independence
2020 Budget: Gov Emmanuel Proposes N597,800billion Estimate
38 Die In Bauchi Boat Mishap
Gunmen Kidnap 2 Policemen In P/Harcourt, 4 NSCDC Officers In Abuja
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS18 hours ago
UN Appointment: Jonathan’s Legacy Of Peace, Speaking For Him – Frank
- POLITICS24 hours ago
Challenge Kalu To Show His Report Card – Ohuabunwa
- POLITICS24 hours ago
Factional Bayelsa Speaker Bows To Pressure, Resigns
- POLITICS23 hours ago
Bayelsa Guber: Don’t Use Your Position To Intimidate, But Bring Devt, Gov. Dickson Tells Sylva
- OPINION20 hours ago
Prof. Osinbajo And His Hired Obituarists
- CRIME13 hours ago
EFCC Arrests 5 Students, 12 Others Over Internet Fraud
- POLITICS17 hours ago
Kogi East APC Stalwart, Halima Alfa Declares Support For Gov Bello
- FEATURED16 hours ago
2020 BUDGET SPEECH: Budget of Sustaining Growth and Job Creation