Transcorp Wins Big At 2019 Seven Stars Hospitality Awards

Transcorp Hilton Abuja received the Signum Virtutis (Seal of Excellence) in the Hotels Sector for Nigeria at the 2019 Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards. This is the fourth consecutive year the hotel has attained this prestigious recognition.

It was also awarded the Seven Stars Business Hotel – Africa Special Award for 2019. Special awards were equally given to both the President/CEO of Transcorp, Valentine Ozigbo, as The Seven Stars Hospitality Personality of the year, and Chairman, Tony O. Elumelu, CON, as the first ever Seven Stars Man of the Year.

The awards ceremony which took place at the stunning lake Vouliagmeni in Athens, Greece on the 5th of October, 2019 had high profile leaders and experts from within the Hospitality and Lifestyle industry. Transcorp Hilton Abuja was the only Nigerian service provider to receive the Hotels and Resort Sector award.

In reaction, Owen Omogiafo-MD/CEO, Transcorp Hotels Plc, owners of Transcorp Hilton Abuja said ‘’To be consistently recognized as a luxury hospitality leader by a global body for the fourth consecutive year is truly an acknowledgment of our commitment to the delivery of world-class hospitality. With the recently completed upgrades to the Hotel and our innovative service initiatives well underway, we look forward to celebrating more milestones and achievements as we strive to deliver an exceptional guest experience.’’

In his remarks, Kevin Brett, General Manager, Transcorp Hilton Abuja said, “We are proud to be honoured with such a prestigious award as it further reinforces the status of our Hotel as a leading provider of luxury hospitality in the continent of Africa. Thank you to all of our amazing Team Members who are at the heart of our successes.”

Upon receiving the awards on behalf of Transcorp Hilton Abuja, Valentine Ozigbo expressed delight and said ‘’We are delighted to carry the torch of the Nigerian hospitality sector globally and to be recognized again as the hospitality leader in Africa. We will continue to blaze new trails, set the pace and push the boundaries for the industry because as we do, other players will see possibilities and strive to be even better.” He was recognized as the Seven Stars Hospitality Personality of the year for the transformation he engineered at Transcorp Hilton Abuja in recent years.

The honour accorded to the Chairman of Transcorp, Tony O. Elumelu, CON as the first ever Seven Stars Man of the Year, was conferred for his enterprise and the work his foundation- the Tony Elumelu Foundation is doing to promote entrepreneurship in Africa and across the world. The Tony Elumelu Foundation Programme is the largest entrepreneurship development initiative in Africa and has a ten year $100 million commitment to identify, train, mentor and fund 10,000 African entrepreneurs.

Earlier this year and for the fifth consecutive year, the Transcorp Hilton Abuja equally won the coveted World Travel Awards 2019 in five categories including Africa’s Leading Business Hotel.