No Going Back On Oct 16 Strike, Labour Tells FG

The organised labour yesterday said that there is no going back on the planned October 16 strike, following the federal government’s refusal to reconvene the Minimum Wage Adjustment Committee.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, yesterday, the Secretary, Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC) Trade Union Side, Comrade Alade Bashir Lawal, noted that one week after labour issued a strike notice, the federal government was yet to reconvene the committee negotiating the consequential adjustment on minimum wage.

He said labour would go ahead with its strike beginning October 16, unless government meets its demands.

“There will be a looming strike if government doesn’t accede to demands of Labour, in respect of consequential adjustment of salaries of the national minimum wage.

“ We are asking government to reconvene the committee and within one week, let the committee complete his assignment.

“As labour, we are not averse to discussion, consultations or anything, but the main meeting of the committee, they are yet to reconvene it.”

He said labour has commenced negotiation stressing that “Anytime from October 17, the leadership of Labour will give directive to members nationwide on what to do.”

According to him, the measure of seriousness by government can only be seen if something concrete is done between now and the 16th.

He said, “We are not part of government, we don’t know what they are doing, we can’t preempt them, so let’s see what happens between now and the 16th, if after the 16th and nothing is done, maybe, we can start rationalising.”

Lawal said both private sector workers are expected to join the strike if agreement is not reached.

He said, “It is both the public and the private, you know in the labor parlance, an injury to one, is an injury to all, so whether you have implemented the 30,000 minimum wage or not, you go on sympathy strike, its going to be a national strike.”

LEADERSHIP gathered that the minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, earlier met with some labour leaders in the country to try persuading them to shelve the strike.

The meeting it was also gathered was called at the behest of the labour minister.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) last week issues a two weeks ultimatum, urging the FG to reconve the commitee in one week and complete negotiations the second week.