SPORTS
Super Eagles Storm Singapore For Brazil Friendly
Nigeria’s Super Eagles alongside other technical members and top officials of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have arrived Singapore for the Sunday’s prestige friendly against Brazil.
The administrative officials of the Super Eagles, finally secured their entry visa’s into Singapore yesterday and departed Nigeria via the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport aboard Emirates Airline.
Twenty-three years after Nigeria spectacularly ejected Brazil from the centennial olympic games men’s football tournament in Atlanta, Georgia at the semifinal stage, both countries clashed in a much –anticipated encounter at the Singapore National Stadium in Kallang on Sunday.
The game is the last and icing on the cake of a two-match schedule for the five-time world champions in Singapore, which will begin with a clash with the Teranga lions of Senegal, African vice champions today.
Singaporean Jansen Foo has been appointed as referee for the prestige international friendly match. Foo will be assisted by compatriots, Abdul Hannan (assistant referee 1), Ong Chai Lee (assistant referee 2) and G. Letchman (fourth official) at the game expected to start from 8pm Singapore time.
MOST READ
2020 Budget: Ijaw Youths Laud PMB Over Amnesty Programme
Nigeria Gets UK Court Nod To Proceed With $875m Lawsuit Against JPMorgan
Sanwo-Olu Has Shown He’s Capable – Razak
As Tribunal Declares Ortom Winner Of Benue Gov’ship Poll
Dissecting PMB’s 2020 Budget
Ending Barriers To HIV Testing, Treatment
Dangers Of Uncontrolled Population Growth
MOST POPULAR
- POLITICS23 hours ago
Gad Declares For Ogbadibo Council Chair Race
- OPINION24 hours ago
Five Years After Treaty On Abidjan-Lagos Corridor Highway Project.
- BANKING AND FINANCE24 hours ago
Zenith Bank Introduces Agent Product, Z–Money
- BUSINESS18 hours ago
Why We Brought First Container Ship To Calabar Port – Shipping Coy
- BUSINESS24 hours ago
Investors’ Wealth Declines Further By N27bn
- OPINION24 hours ago
Brazzaville-Kinshasa Rail Road Bridge And The Pida Connecting Africa Agenda.
- BUSINESS24 hours ago
NLNG Generates $100bn Revenue, Moves To End Gas Flaring
- SPORTS18 hours ago
North-West Wins Inaugural U-17 Cricket Championship