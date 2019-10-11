2020 Budget Scales Second Reading

In a bid to ensure timely passage of the 2020 budget, and realise the January to December budget cycle, the House of Representatives yesterday read the 2020 Appropriation Bill for a second time.

This is as it adjourned plenary till October 29 to allow its standing committees interface with Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs of government which they oversight to defend their respective budget.

Leadership recalls that President Muhammadu Buhari presented the N10.33trilion Bill before a joint session of the National Assembly on Tuesday.

To this end, debate on the general principle of the bill swiftly continued in the House.

Members in their contributions, commended the President and the Executive for the early presentation of the budget and the budgetary allocations made to various sectors of economy, just as others also picked holes in the budget, saying it was lacking on capital projects.

Hon Nnolim Nnaji urged that much more funds should be channeled to fixing the airports, saying it would give life to commercial activities and in turn contribute to the the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“I am more concerned about our airports. I believe that our airports should be given a serious consideration. The infrastructures at the airports should be stepped up. They have collapsed. Our airports should be developed in such a way that they can be a hub.”

Also, Hon Ken Chikere lamented the poor state of road infrastructure in his State, Rivers and pleaded with the House to ensure there was proper implementation of the budget when eventually passed.

On his part, Hon Benjamin Kalu said that while he supports the passage of the budget into second reading, the House should ensure that business climate in Nigeria should be made attractive.

Kalu emphasized the need for the government to patronize made in Nigeria goods to grow the economy.

“My problem is the current business environment that we have. Is high time we reformed the economic environment like Rwanda. We need to patronize our own like innocent motors”, he said.