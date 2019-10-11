3X3 Invitational Basketball Tourney Dunks Off In Abuja

The maiden edition of the 3×3 Basketball Invitational Tournament will dunk off today at the Package B of Moshood Abiola the National Stadium, Abuja

The tournament will run through today to October 13, 2019 with 24 male and female teams competing for the top prizes at stake respectively.

The coordinator of the national 3×3 team, Frank Jituboh, who spoke ahead of the tournament said the contest will feature a total number of 18 games lasting duration of 10 to 20 minutes.

He added that the championship which will attract another side funfair will feature shooting and dunking competitions.

The competition will also see the national team currently in camp preparing for the 2019 3×3 FIBA Africa Nations Cup billed for Kampala in Uganda from November 7 to 11, 2019 taking part in the three-day event.

According to Jitubor, the winners of the competitions in the various categories will go home with cash prizes ranging from N.3million to N.1millon respectively, while the winners in the shooting and dunking competition will also smile home with the sum of N30, 000 each.

Jituboh, who is also the chairman of the FCT basketball association, said the aim is to further promote the sport which will feature at the Japan Olympic Games next year and to prepare the national team ahead of the African Games in the Kampala.

“We are doing this to make the sport more popular at the national level as well as expose more players to it,” he said.

“We have 12 male teams and 11 female including the national team and under 18 male and female team who are in camp, this will serve to test them for the African cup that we are preparing for in Kampala Uganda by early next month and for the coach to access the team and work on their lapses”.

“So we are encouraging Abuja audience to come out in their numbers to come and enjoy the good play of basketball this weekend” he added.