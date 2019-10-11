Adoption of Islamic Finance Key To SDG’s – Barau

Former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Alhaji Sulaiman Barau, has said that the adoption of the principles of Islamic finances by developing nations will serve as a key to achieving the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s).

Presenting a keynote paper at the 4th International Conference on Islamic Finance, with the theme ‘Islamic Finance: Mobilising Resources for Economic and Social Development,’ organised by Bayero University’s International Institute of Islamic Banking and Finance (IIIBF) in Kano, within the week, Barau said the deepening global annual investment deficit in terms of long term investment is a major threat to socio-economic development of the developing nations.

According to him, it was the challenges of global social and economic development that led to the adoption of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by the United Nations, maintaining however, that “the SDGs are only achievable with a sustained mobilisation and efficient use of resources to ensure even economic and social development in which Islamic finances has the capability of paving the way for attaining this.”

The former CBN deputy governor revealed that World Bank’s 2015 report submitted that long term finance provides stability for the financial system, which in turn, paves way for the provision of the required support during boom and bust economic cycles given their emphasis on long-term value creation, as such, long term financing is therefore critical in eliciting sustainable economic development.

He opined that the mobilisation of finance for long term investments is faced with problems that are peculiar to conventional financing sources which include, leveraging, incentives for risk transfer, and the cyclical nature of markets, inadequate savings, weak legal and institutional frameworks and lack of inclusivity among other factors, he further argued.

Alhaji Barau further pointed out that the conventional financing frameworks have inherent tendencies to transfer risks because of undue allocation of savings to largely short-term investments which constrains the ability to finance the long-term assets because of the inherent mismatch between funding sources and investments

However, as a way out of the quagmire, the economists noted that Islamic Finance, “owing to its risk sharing rather than risk transfer tendencies and, equity participation, has become increasingly important in providing solution to challenges faced in sourcing long term finance under the conventional frameworks, to fund required global requirements for economic and social development.”

In particular, he said the risk sharing feature of Islamic Finance has the tendency to eliminate the risk transfer constraints of conventional financing methods since it will elicit trust in a typical transaction chain.

In his address, the Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammad Sanusi II, reiterate the need for financial inclusion as provided for by the tenets of Islamic Finance as a way of bailing out poor countries from financial mess and ensure economic growth and stability.

He said Islamic finance is the best option for any society yearning for economic and social development.