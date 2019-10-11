As FG, Development Partners Collaborate To Reduce Under-Five Mortality

The federal government, in collaboration with United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is set to reduce under-five mortality rate in the country and to address the problem, the National Population Commission (NPC) is to generate survey data for possible intervention, reports ERNEST NZOR

In Nigeria, the common cause of neonatal deaths including preterm birth (early birth), birth asphyxia-a child not breathing or crying at birth, include severe infections such as septicemia, pneumonia and meningitis.

Other causes are tetanus and malformations. On the other hand, the major causes of young child deaths are pneumonia, diarrhea and malaria. In addition to the aforementioned causes of infant and child deaths are socio-cultural and health system factors, which include age of mother, education, and illness recognition, quality of care among others.

In 1990, 13 million children died before their fifth birthday, according to reports. By 1999, it was less than 10 million, and by 2013, it fell to just over 6 million. This means that at least 17,000 fewer children now die each day from 1990.

Also, in 1990, the average under-five mortality rate for all developing countries was 99 deaths per 1,000 live births; in 2013 it had fallen to 50 or about half the 1990 rate. This is tremendous progress. But based on the current trend, developing countries as a whole are likely to fall short of the United Nations development goal target. Despite rapid improvements since 2000, child mortality rates in Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia remain considerably high.

Almost 74 per cent of deaths of children under age five occur in the first year of life, and 60 per cent of those occur in the neonatal period (the first month). Preterm birth (before 37 weeks of pregnancy) complications account for 35 per cent of neonatal deaths, and complications during birth another 24 per cent.

According to the 2018 National Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS) by the National Population Commission (NPC) , one randomly selected death from a household with an under-5 death from 2013 to 2018 were sampled from the 2018 NDHS and a total of 3,215 under-5 mortality cases were selected out of which 31 per cent (974) are Neonates while 69 per cent (2,241) are children.

The regional spread of the occurrence of death during the period are; 614 (20 per cent) of the total deaths were in the Southern part of the country while 2,601 (80 per cent) occurred in the North respectively.

The situation Nigeria is in today as a nation, calls for concerted efforts by all stakeholders to collectively resolve to address the issue of infant and child mortality.

It is based on this realisation that the National Population Commission (NPC) begins an under-5 mortality survey in collaboration with Federal Ministry of Health and National Bureau of Statistics, Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and related MDAs with the support of United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to collect information that will be analysed to generate data. It is after generating such critical data that appropriate intervention measures would be designed holistically.

The survey will, among others, provide national and zonal level estimates of the major causes of under-five mortality in Nigeria in the 2013-2018 periods. Furthermore, it will make available national and zonal patterns of care-seeking, social factors, and interventions received as related to deaths in children less than five years of age, along with qualitative narratives of factors associated with these patterns.

Speaking recently at the opening of training of interviewers for the 2019 Verbal and Social Autopsy Survey (VASA), organised by the National Population Commission (NPC) in Akwanga, Nasarawa State, the acting chairman of NPC, Barr. Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, noted that the survey would provide national and zonal level estimates of the major causes of under-five mortality in Nigeria from 2013 – 2018.

Salu-Hundeyin, who was represented by the commissioner representing Enugu State in the commission, Hon. Ejike Eze said, “This training has been carefully designed to sharpen the interview skills of participants who have been carefully selected to participate in the data gathering process.

“It is expected that at the end of the training exercise, trainers will be equipped with the requisite knowledge about the concept of VASA and interview techniques. The trainers have undergone rigorous training and will be stepping down the training to the field functionaries.”

According to him, we can prevent some of these deaths even before a woman becomes pregnant, this is by ensuring that the mother is well nourished before pregnancy, during pregnancy and after childbirth.

“While cultural practices that exposes infants to be susceptible to some of these killer diseases should be avoided at all cost, it is also important that the woman is allowed sufficient time between her pregnancies.

“Healthy practices by the family and access to quality health care during pregnancy, at birth and afterwards can prevent some of these killer diseases,” he added.

Addressing the trainers during the opening of training of VASA, the minister of Health, Osagie Emmanuel Ehanire, who was represented by the Director, Health Planning Research and Statistics at the ministry, Dr. Emmanuel Meribole, said data from the 2018 National Demographics Health Survey (NDHS) revealed that the menace is still very prevalent.

“What we are here to do is a continuation of the National Demographic Health Survey in 2018 we did and based on the data from the 2018 we are following up on all the places where we had the under-five dying. So, we are going back to revisit what we started in 2017/ 2018.

“Under-five mortality is a problem and we are getting worse in this aspect. Does it then mean that the various health interventions are not working because the data says it all or we are still not doing things right? This is why we need to pay attention to the training to ensure that quality data is gathered,” he said.

He noted the importance of data collection to the country’s development, adding that the outcome of the survey would lead to more health interventions.