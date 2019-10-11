FG, China Sign $3.9bn For Abuja-Itakpe Rail Contract

In its bid to actualise the revolution of the railway industry in Nigeria, the federal government yesterday announced that it has signed a $3.9 billion agreement with a Chinese firm for the construction of rail line from Itakpe in Kogi state to Abuja and seaport in Warri.

Announcing the agreement after the signing of the agreement with China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC), the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi said the agreement is Public Private Partnership (PPP).

He further explained that part of the agreement is that Nigeria will provide 15 per cent of the entire cost of the project, while CRCC will provide 10 per cent and the remaining 75 per cent will be borrowed by the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) by the CRCC.

Also, on the repayment process, the minister explained that the CRCC will manage the rail and the port after completion up until the repay the 75 per cent loan, and this will last for approximately 30 years after which it would be handed over to the federal government.

He said: “The signing ceremony that we have today is the first PPP railway agreement for Abuja- Itakpe or Abuja-Baru-Itakpe and Lokoja and it is between Nigeria and CRCC. The agreement is to be 15 per cent Nigeria equity and 10 per cent CRCC equity and then we will borrow 75 per cent as SPV from the Chinese bank.

“We will give them sovereign guarantee and they will give us performance bond that protects our sovereign guarantee. When they finish construction, they will manage for 30 years. When they recover their money, the ownership of the asset will revert back to the government of Nigeria. The 15 per cent covered by us will be paid gradually.

“The entire railway for now in Nigeria is constructed 100 per cent by CRCC. I think that the good working relationship we have had with CRCC is the reason we have not been able to engage other companies.”

Amaechi also noted that the government decided to go for PPP agreement so as to reduce the debt from loans borrowed.

Speaking further on the terms of the agreement, while addressing a delegation from CRCC led by its vice president, Wang Wenzhong, Amaechi said “We need you to work with us to develop the knowledge of Nigerians and that is why we emphasised on the universities we are asking you to build. We are expecting that not only will you build, you will provide us with lecturers until we can train our own lecturers.

“Literally, all the railway activities in Nigeria are handled by Chinese firm. The Abuja-Kaduna that is completed was done by CCECC, and the Lagos Ibadan that is nearing completion is also handled by the Chinese.”