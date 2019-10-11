FG Revokes 1, 500 Mineral Title Licenses

The federal government has revoked 1, 566 licences of mineral titles not being used by their holders in recent times.

The director-general, Mining Cadastre Office (MCO), Engr Obadiah Nkom, disclosed this yesterday while playing host to the minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arc. Olamilekan Adegbite, who was on a familiarisation visit to his office in Abuja.

He said: “One of the target areas in our strategy is to invoke the provisions of the constitution on those who collect licenses and want to keep them without usage. I can tell you that it is on record that we have revoked about 1, 566 mineral titles in recent times in accordance with the law. We don’t expect people to be executive miners.

“We shall continue to apply that strategy of “use it or lose”. We are aware that people are out there watching to see us make mistakes in our actions, but I can tell you that MCO has been successful in virtually all the litigations against it to date. We are treading carefully in line with the constitution to avoid any embarrassment to the government.

“Another aspect of importance is that of revenue generation. I can tell you that from January till date, we have generated about N2billion, and we are still working very hard to improve on that.’’

Responding to Nkom’s speech which enumerated the achievements and the challenges of the mineral administration office, the minister, Arc. Adegbite urged his host to intensify efforts at creating more awareness about mining so that more applications can be received from potential investors.

He noted that the dream of the federal government to create jobs for the teeming unemployed Nigerians through its solid minerals focus diversification agenda must be realised, adding that it can only be possible when more people participate in the industry.

The minister however expressed displeasure over what he described as a drop in the number of licenses issued for the year 2019 up to July from the number recorded for the previous years as contained in the DG’s presentation.

“I have noticed that in the presentation you have made, the application has dropped. Looking at your graph of application over the years, the one for this year as at July end seems to have dropped from what you had in the past; you had 1,075, while the total received for 2016 was 2800.

“Does that means there is low interest in mining now that this government is putting a lot of emphasis on mining as a focus for diversifying the economy? Intensify effort at creating more awareness in mining and create the right atmosphere for people to be attracted to mining so we can have more applications. As it is now, it’s obvious that at the end of this year, we won’t have what we had the previous year,” he said.