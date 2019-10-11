Kidnapped Teenager Identifies Abductor In Court

The trial of two suspects accused of kidnapping a four-year-old boy at the Kano State High Court, took a dramatic turn on Wednesday after the little boy, Faruk Aminu, was cross examined by the defence counsels to ascertain who the masterminds in his abduction were.

The two suspects, Usman Labaran and Ibrahim Khalil, were accused of kidnapping the little boy and demanding N2 million as ransom before he was discovered in an abandoned well in Bichi local government area sometime in April 2018.

During the cross examination by the counsel to the first accused, Malam Abubakar Kura, the boy identified the second accused as the person that took him to Bichi local government and not the first whom he identified as their neighbour.

Father of the boy, Musa, led in evidence by the prosecution counsel, Ahmed Wada, narrated how the Police traced and arrested the suspects through their mobile phone conversations with him.

The presiding judge, Justice Nura Sagir, who is the state Chief Judge, adjourned the case to October 25, for continuation of hearing in evidence in chief of the father of Faruk.

The two suspects were remanded in custody, pending the determination of the case.