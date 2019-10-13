Customs Raids On Car Marts, Hotels

As part of effort to meet, and possibly surpass its revenue targets, the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) recently raided car dealers who allegedly defaulted in payment of duties, or harbour smuggled cars in their shops in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Lagos, and other states in the North, including Kaduna, Kano, Ilorin, Sokoto and Kebbi, where it sealed off about 110 car shops.

The raid was also reportedly extended to a popular hotel in Abuja where owners of exotic cars were alleged to be hiding their cars when they got wind of the crackdown. To justify the crackdown on the car dealers, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), said 90 per cent of cars in the country were smuggled by unscrupulous elements in defiance of the laws prohibiting such criminal acts. The Comptroller-General explained that the raids on the various car dealerships were to ascertain whether the vehicles were brought in genuinely or not.

Without doubt, Nigeria is in dire need of revenue it could generate to fund the budget. The recurrent budget deficits and resort to heavy borrowing by the federal government, makes the argument by NCS more compelling.

However, this Newspapers believes that though the customs are backed by law in the recent raids, we do have issues with the method adopted by the service. It is akin to shutting the stable when the horse is out.

The Comptroller General had disclosed that the federal government has set a revenue target of N887 billion for the agency in 2019.We also recall that President Muhammadu Buhari in his Independence Day speech declared that revenue-generating and reporting agencies will come under much greater scrutiny, going forward, as the new performance management framework will reward exceptional revenue performance, while severe consequences will attend failures to achieve agreed revenue targets.

From this standpoint, it is possible that the service may be under pressure to shore up its revenue earnings. We note that the country has 86 border posts and 1,400 illegal routes being used for smuggling and other crimes.

Regrettably, it is an open secret that customs officers are not prepared for the diligence required of them in their assignment of controlling and monitoring the activities of smugglers. We are persuaded to posit that the Customs Officers taking advantage of the corruption in the system allow prohibited goods to be brought into the country through the same borders where they are supposed to intercept such goods, including vehicles. For them to turn round to search for the same goods in market places and private residences is, in our view, inappropriate. Which is easier, to seize the goods at the borders where the smugglers are at their mercy or to raid business premises and homes where they could be possible violent resistance?

In our opinion, it is repulsive for the NCS officers to connivingly facilitate the entry of any goods into the country for pecuniary rewards only to turn round to pretend to be fighting the same smugglers in their places of business.

It is also the opinion of this newspaper that the recent mounting of roadblocks across the country by the service, raiding hotels and such other places presumably in search of smuggled goods could be another avenue for unscrupulous officers to line their pockets. We insist that the job of the customs service is mainly at the entry ports.

Indeed, the service should take responsibility for the number of smuggled cars into the country. We contend that it is almost impossible to smuggle cars into the country without the knowledge of Customs officers at the border posts.

We caution that the use of force and intimidation which the service is resorting to right now is, at best, an out dated strategy and an ill wind that will blow it no good at the end of the day.

In view of the forgoing,we call on the Comptroller General of Customs to look inwards and embark on some house cleaning. The question: “How did the cars get into the country in the first place” must be answered. Corrupt officials should be flushed out of the system and the deployment of technology to police the borders should be made a top priority by the Service. This newspaper recalls that six months ago, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved a whopping N52 billion for the electronic monitoring of the porous borders in Nigeria. Without further delay, the money should be released for the effective policing of our borders in order to put an end to the recurrence of these embarrassing raids.